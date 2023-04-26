Track Your Progress With a Fitbit Luxe for Just $90 (Save $40)

Fitness trackers have all sorts of features that can help you meet your fitness and wellness goals. They keep up with your activity levels and progress, which can give you a clear path to goalsetting and helping you stay motivated along the way. If you're looking for a stylish fitness tracker that won't break the bank, consider the Fitbit Luxe.

It's one of our favorite Fitbit models and among the best fitness trackers you can get. And right now Amazon has slashed the price to just $90 -- that's a $40 savings, making it one of the best Fitbit deals you can get right now.

Unlike some of the bulkier competition out there, the Luxe has a subtle, slim design that works well with smaller wrists -- and it has plenty of accessory bands available if you want to make it look even fancier. As for data, the Luxe will track your activity, sleep, stress and heart rate, and it's water resistant, so you can wear it in the shower or while you're swimming. And if you pair the device with your phone, you can also get notifications on your wrist (though the small screen may be harder to read than other models).

The battery lasts up to five days per charge. Plus, your purchase comes with a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium, so long as you activate the trial within the first 60 days that you use the device. This particular Fitbit does not offer GPS, contactless payment or the electrodermal activity sensor available on other models, but if you don't need those features, the Luxe is a great way to save some money on a chic fitness tracker with plenty of tracking features for the average user.