Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Where's the Foldable iPhone?Best Meal KitsWayfair Way Day DealsEV Tax Credit for New Cars10 Gadgets for Your HikeBest Savings AccountsGo Solar With Top InstallersBest Internet Providers
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our fitness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Track Your Progress With a Fitbit Luxe for Just $90 (Save $40)

This stylish fitness tracker can keep up with your activity, sleep and other data, which can help you hit your fitness and wellness goals.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
A Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker is displayed against a green background.
Fitbit/CNET

Fitness trackers have all sorts of features that can help you meet your fitness and wellness goals. They keep up with your activity levels and progress, which can give you a clear path to goalsetting and helping you stay motivated along the way. If you're looking for a stylish fitness tracker that won't break the bank, consider the Fitbit Luxe

It's one of our favorite Fitbit models and among the best fitness trackers you can get. And right now Amazon has slashed the price to just $90 -- that's a $40 savings, making it one of the best Fitbit deals you can get right now.

See at Amazon

Unlike some of the bulkier competition out there, the Luxe has a subtle, slim design that works well with smaller wrists -- and it has plenty of accessory bands available if you want to make it look even fancier. As for data, the Luxe will track your activity, sleep, stress and heart rate, and it's water resistant, so you can wear it in the shower or while you're swimming. And if you pair the device with your phone, you can also get notifications on your wrist (though the small screen may be harder to read than other models). 

The battery lasts up to five days per charge. Plus, your purchase comes with a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium, so long as you activate the trial within the first 60 days that you use the device. This particular Fitbit does not offer GPS, contactless payment or the electrodermal activity sensor available on other models, but if you don't need those features, the Luxe is a great way to save some money on a chic fitness tracker with plenty of tracking features for the average user. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image