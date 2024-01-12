X
Track Your Fitness Goals With a New Wearable Device and Save Big

Snag a deal on one of the best fitness trackers on the market during sales from Samsung, Garmin and more.

If you've been eyeing a fitness tracker for the New Year but couldn't justify the hefty price tag then now is your time to shine. Samsung, Garmin and others are offering huge discounts on some of the best fitness trackers on the market. A fitness tracker is a great way to monitor your stats while working towards a goal. Whether you're just starting your journey or you've been hitting the gym for years, you can reap a host of benefits from adding a wearable tracker to your wrist. 

Universal Gestures
John Kim/CNET

Samsung

Save up to $80 on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

See at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a good place to start when it comes to smartwatches and fitness trackers. If you're already in the Samsung ecosystem, it's one of our top smartwatch picks. And right now, you can save $60 off the Wi-Fi-equipped model when purchased directly from Samsung, and if you want the LTE-enabled variant you can save as much as $80. The discounts apply to the various sizes, colors and band styles on offer, so be sure to pick out the one that suits your style best. Trade-in offers are also available for further savings. 

cnet-prime-day-2019-0038-garmin-vivoactive-3
Garmin via Amazon

Garmin

Up to 20% off in the New Year sale

See at Garmin

Garmin has a host of options when it comes to smartwatches and they're all available on sale. You can save up to 20% off during Garmin's New Year sale, plus 20% off all the accessories you need to go with your new watch. The Vivoactive 5 is included in this sale and you can save $50 off.

Apple Watch Series 9 on a small wrist
Celso Bulgatti/CNET

Target

Take $50 off select Apple Watch models

See at Target

Now, if you're already firmly planted in Apple's ecosystem then you'll probably want an Apple Watch. Target is offering $50 off select Apple Watch Series 9 models. And since Apple products rarely go on sale, you might want to snag this deal while you can.

Fitbit Charge 6 music controls
Celso Bulgatti/CNET

Walmart

Up to 40% off fitness trackers and wearable technology

See at Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off its fitness trackers and other wearable tech devices. This includes the Fitbit Charge 5, which is available for $129. That's $41 off the original retail price. If you've been looking for something less fancy and something that doesn't need to be a full-on smartwatch then a Fitbit is the perfect thing.

