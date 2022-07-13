Track Your Dog While You're Away With This $147 Rotating Camera

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Pets are our family, but the kind of family that can't speak to us directly. So when you leave the house without them, you might get worried. But during Prime Day you can solve this issue by getting this for just $147 (save $63), and check in on them whenever you want to make sure they're safe.

This dog camera has a nice amount of features that make it worth the buy and especially at this price. The first feature is a full HD camera with a 360-degree rotating view that works day or night. This camera can also zoom in on your pet, and allow you to directly speak to family if they're home.

An added bonus of this camera is when your dog is well-behaved, you can toss them a treat via the Furbo iOS and Android app. And when your dog is barking, not only will your camera detect it, but you'll also receive a push notification to your phone so you can investigate.