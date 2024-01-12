Track Your 2024 Goals With 24% Off the Withings Body Smart Scale

It's January, which means many of us are on a health kick. Whether you're looking to lose a few pounds or bulk up, having all of the right information about your body is vital. That's why a great smart scale is vital. Withings has been in the game longer than most, and right now Amazon is offering you the chance to bag one of its impressive scales at a discount.

The Withings Body Smart scale would normally retail for around $100, but you can order one in black (though it's blue, really) for just $76. It's a deal that doesn't require that you do any special work -- no discount codes or coupons here -- but we don't know for how long this price will last. If you want to kit yourself out with the right gear for your fitness crusade, now is the time to act.

For your $76 you'll get a privacy-focused smart scale that protects your health data, something that can be important considering how much this thing can collect. It can also be configured for up to eight different users as well, tracking their individual data as it goes. There's even support for babies, while those who are pregnant or athletes will also make use of specialist modes, too.

It's not just weight that this scale can monitor but body composition (body fat, water percentage, muscle mass and more), while also checking your standing heart rate. Data can be synced not only to the Withings app but also Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit or MyFitnessPal so you can keep track of everything in the way that suits you best.

Not sure that the Withings Body Smart scale is for you? Don't worry, there are tons of great smart scale deals to be had and we've found them all so that you don't have to.