Toys"R"Us Files for Bankruptcy

Retail chain Toys"R"Us has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Canada. Per reports from several news outlets, the 60-year-old company has racked up nearly $5 billion in debt. There are currently 1,600 Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us retail locations worldwide, which are expected to operate as usual for now.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!