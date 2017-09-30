Totes Cubicle Volleyball Game for $6 + $4 pickup at JCPenney

JCPenney offers the Totes Cubicle Volleyball Game for $5.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. It features an inflatable volleyball, nylon volleyball net, metal cubicle clamps, and a plastic ball pump with needle.
