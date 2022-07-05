Top AirPods Pro Alternative Earbuds Drop to Only $26 Ahead of Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

The earbuds have been on the market since early 2021 and are frequently discounted. But rarely do they get as low as , which is what they're at now when you apply the code CNET330NB at checkout, which knocks $39 off their list price of $65. That's a solid deal on a very good pair of "cheap" true-wireless earbuds. The deal ends July 10 and appears to work for all color options.

While the TWS 330NB earbuds are missing a sensor that automatically pauses your music when you take them out of your ears, they feature good sound quality for the money, decent active noise canceling with a transparency mode and solid voice calling. They have three microphones in each bud for noise canceling and noise reduction during calls.

They fit my ears well -- they're essentially AirPods Pro clones -- and while the touch controls are a little limited, they are programmable using the Edifier Connect app for iOS and Android (you can also set the level of touch sensitivity). They have an IP54 rating, which means they're splash- and dust-proof, and battery life is rated at 4 hours at moderate volume levels with noise canceling on and 5 hours with it off. That's only OK, but you do get an additional two charges in the charging case.