Top 11 Black Friday Best Buy Deals That Beat Prices at Amazon

While competitors like Circuit City, Radio Shack and CompUSA were crushed by the onslaught of online shopping this century, electronic retailer Best Buy bucked the trend to be the last company standing. One big reason why Best Buy survived is that it realized the overwhelming importance of price to electronics shoppers.

Best Buy's pricing strategies are evident this Black Friday season. Its online store has several great deals on cameras, laptops, appliances and smart home devices that trump the best prices Amazon can offer. Below you can discover 11 of the biggest deals at Best Buy that are better than at Amazon. And here are some Walmart deals that beat Amazon prices.

Best Buy This tough little action camera gives you 4K60 plus 1080p240 quality video and three different levels of stabilization to keep your footage crystal clear. It's waterproof up to 33 feet and compatible with all of the various GoPro mounts and accessories. It's also $70 off right now at Best Buy, which is $40 cheaper than you can find it at Amazon.

Best Buy With its four-sided NanoEdge 14-inch display and 85% screen-to-body ratio, this Asus Chromebook combines cutting-edge design with a 1.1GHz Intel processor, and its 360 ErgoLift hinge lets you easily use the device with the keyboard or the touch screen. The Flip C433 gets a whopping $200 discount at Best Buy during Black Friday, which is more than $60 cheaper than Amazon's current lowest price of $243.

Best Buy If you've mastered the art of air-fryer cooking, you know by now that you need a big air fryer to cook meals for a group of people. This large air fryer from Bella lets you make about six-and-a-half pounds of food at one time, with preset programs for French fries, chicken, fish, steak and more. Intuitive touchscreen controls easily let you harness the 1,700-watt heating system, and the removable basket and tray are dishwasher safe. It's 54% off right now at Best Buy, and it's out of stock at Amazon.

Best Buy For an entry-level, midsize laptop, it's hard to beat this Best Buy Black Friday deal that's at least $54 less than Amazon's cheapest listing. The Lenovo Ideapad 1i comes with a thin and light design, a Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 64GB of flash-memory capacity. Originally $250, it's marked down 60% at Best Buy right now.

Best Buy With a maximum speed of 17.4 miles per hour and a range of 25 miles, this electric kick scooter will get you where you need to go quickly and in style. Its 48V lithium battery will give you a charge that lasts about seven hours, and the 300-watt rear-wheel drive should let you take hills up to a 15% grade. The scooter is $150 off at Best Buy for Black Friday, which is also $150 cheaper than the current price at Amazon.

Best Buy Best Buy currently has a great Black Friday deal on a Microsoft Surface 4 that's about 25% cheaper than Amazon. The 13-inch laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of memory and a 256GB solid state drive -- a solid entry-level computer for anyone who wants to run Windows 11. The $900 price beats anything at Amazon, although Amazon does offer a version of Surface 4 with 8GB memory for $1,000.

Best Buy This powerful blender uses its powerful 1,300-watt motor to blend, puree or liquify up to 72 ounces of fruits, vegetables, ice, seeds or anything else you want to pulverize. The Auto-iQ technology features smart programs that will time your blending and pulsing in order to get the exact consistency you want. And single-serve cups with spout lids let you take your concoctions anywhere. The Ninja Nutri Blender Duo with Auto-iQ is marked down $30 at Walmart, and the $120 price tag is $45 less than Amazon's price right now.

Best Buy Wireless and low-profile, these quick and easy device chargers give you an immediate boost wherever you want to use them. No cable is required -- simply place your iPhone, Android phone, tablet or other Qi-compatible device on the charger. These helpful little devices are now only $6 for a two-pack at Walmart, while they are currently out of stock at Amazon.

Best Buy You can buy an Echo Dot at both Best Buy and Amazon for $25, but Best Buy will throw in a Sengled Bluetooth Mesh Smart Bulb for free. The multicolored lightbulb is a $15 value and only works with Alexa. Add some holiday cheer to your Echo installation with a strong (800 lumens) bulb that offers vibrant (CRI 90) colors, free only at Best Buy.

Best Buy The Surface 4 laptop isn't the only great Microsoft deal going on at Best Buy right now. During Black Friday, the hybrid laptop/tablet Surface Pro 7 Plus is $330 off. The Surface Pro 7 Plus features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of solid state storage. Although Amazon insists its price on the Surface Pro 7 Plus is the lowest it's been in 30 days, it's still $200 more than at Best Buy.