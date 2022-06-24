Tons of Adjustable Desks Are Up to 36% Off With This Early Prime Day Deal

If you're looking for a way to be healthier and more productive, consider a standing desk or a standing desk converter. Standing desks, which allow you to alternate between sitting and standing during your workday, are a great way to increase your energy levels and maintain your productivity. Plus, when you're comfortable, you may even notice one help improve your longevity. The best ones have height-adjustable electric lifts that shift for you with the touch of a button.

Amazon's Prime Day event doesn't start until July 12 this year, but Amazon is already offering a ton of early Prime Day deals and slashing prices on all sorts of products for the home and office. Right now you can save home office desks, computer workstations and more. However, this one-day deal ends tonight.

There are a ton of options marked down today, with the lowest priced desks starting at just $200. The is $50 off right now. It takes up a small footprint while still supporting up to 154 pounds, and the electric height-adjustable lift makes it easy to transition from sitting to standing and back again. However, if you need a little more length, the is discounted by $100 right now, making it the same price.

If you really want a flexible workspace, check out , which is 55 inches long and L-shaped, giving you enough room for two monitors and a laptop (or any other configuration that suits your needs). It's discounted by $160 right now, so you'll pay just $280. It also has an advanced control panel that offers four different memory preset buttons so that you can automatically adjust it to your perfect height.

Most of the desks in this deal don't come with storage, but actually has some drawers built in, as well as charging ports that make it easy to have your device at the ready. It's $350 today, which is a savings of $150.

Another great way to keep your body moving during the workday is investing in a for your office. It has a height-adjustable seat and allows you to cycle while you work. The $90 discount brings the price to $280. It also has rolling casters so you can easily move it out of the way when you're ready to stand or opt for your everyday office chair.

And if you're happy with the desk you have, you can grab this handy 31-inch riser with its own removable keyboard tray. It's marked down to $90 right now. There are lots of other great options available, too, so check out the at Amazon.