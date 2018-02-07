  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Tomshoo 31" Longboard Skateboard for $20 + free shipping

Tomshoo 31" Longboard Skateboard for $20 + free shipping

Published: 2 hours ago / Buy Now
$20 Buy Now

TomTop offers the Tomshoo 31" Maple Wood Longboard Skateboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. It features a wood deck and polyurethane wheels.

Note: The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!