Toilet Bowl Water Spray Toy Game for $7 + free s&h from China

LightInTheBox offers this Toilet Bowl Family Interaction Water Spray Toy Game for $6.95 with free shipping. That's $9 under the lowest price we could find for a similar game from Hasbro. It involves wearing tubes on your head to pick up and drop plastic balls in a spraying toilet.
Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 49-cent fee.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!