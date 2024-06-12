Today's the Last Day to Get $100 Off the PSVR 2 Gaming Headset

The Sony Days of Play sale has been an impressive event all around, with plenty of discounts to make the most of. One of the most notable reductions is on the incredible PSVR 2 gaming headset, because discounts just don't happen often for Sony hardware. If you want to make the most of the fact that Amazon and Best Buy are offering $100 savings on both the standalone headset and the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, you'll need to act quickly, because the Days of Play sale ends today.

These deals mean that the standard PSVR 2 headset is just $450 at Amazon while the same $100 discount can be had at Best Buy, too. Prefer to get a top-notch game with your new headset? The Horizon Call of The Mountain bundle is just $500 at Amazon while Best Buy is offering the same $500 price for those who prefer that route.

No matter which you pick, you'll get a headset that comes with two controllers and support for 4K HDR output and a 110-degree field of view. There's a growing library of games and you'll get everything that you need to get started in the box -- including a great game if you go with the bundle.

Unlike the original PSVR, this one doesn't require any weird breakout boxes or additional cabling -- though you do need a PS5 to pair it with. Setting the headset up is as simple as plugging a single USB-C cable into the front of your PS5 and diving into a game. The headset also supports eye tracking, while the controllers have haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, just like the PS5's DualSense controller.

Just remember that you do need to have a PlayStation 5 to use the headset with, so consider checking out our list of the best PlayStation deals if you don't yet have one. They're also discounted in the Days of Play sale and you can save $50 off for a limited time.