Today: Special Edition Xbox Controllers Are up to 33% Off at Woot

Gaming is a social hobby, and it's a great way to bond with friends. But gaming is also a deeply personal hobby. It's a way to escape the everyday grind and explore new worlds. There are many options to customize your setup, from choosing the right console to picking the perfect controller.

Right now preowned special edition on on sale at Woot, with major discounts of up to 33%. The designs include rare colors as well as designs inspired by popular games. And Prime members can save an extra 10% off their purchase (with a maximum discount of $20) when they purchase through the Woot app. Just make sure you snag the controller you want quickly, as this deal is only available today while supplies last.

Whether you're a serious gamer or just play casually, investing in accessories that work for you in form and aesthetically can make your gaming experience. With five different designs on sale, you can pick the perfect one to show off your individual style or your love for a particular franchise.

Every controller is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Windows 10. And each device in this sale comes with a 90-day Microsoft certified preowned warranty, too.