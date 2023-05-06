Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Today Only: Woot's Best of Tech Sale Offers Up Big Bargains

Grab TVs, streaming devices, headphones, earbuds, speakers, phones, chargers and more at deep discounts.

Adrian Marlow
2 min read
Tech including speakers, headphones, TVs, media streamers, chargers and earbuds are displayed against an orange background.
Woot/CNET

Let's face it -- for most of us, technology has become an integral part of our daily lives. And unfortunately, a lot of that tech comes with a hefty price tag. Right now Woot has a number of solid deals on both new and refurbished devices including everything from TVs and phones to chargers, HDMI cables, speakers, headphones and more. Prices start at just $3 -- however, some items have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later. These deals will expire tonight, May 6. 

See at Woot

You can save 76% on brand new Philips H9505 over-ear Bluetooth headphones, bringing the price from $250 to just $60 right now. They offer multipoint Bluetooth connection and active noise cancellation. Plus, you'll get up to 27 hours of playback per charge. And if you prefer earbuds over headphones, a pair of new Philips Fidelio T1 true wireless earbuds will only set you back $100 -- that's a $200 savings on its list price. You should get up to 13 hours of battery life per charge, with up to 35 more hours from the charging case.

And if you want to share the music, a new Philips S4807 Bluetooth speaker might be just the thing to bring to your next party. It's 75% off right now, bringing the price to $20. And it's IP67 rated waterproof, so you can take it to the pool or beach without an issue and it will provide up to 12 hours of playtime. However, if you're looking to revamp your indoor entertainment space, you can snag a refurbished 2022 Sony Bravia XR X90CK 4K LED Google TV starting at just $640 for the 55-inch model. Or grab the 2022 LG C2 series 4K TV to snag a 55-inch OLED screen for just $300 more. And if you want to keep your current TV, you can upgrade to streaming with a refurbished Fire TV Stick with a 1st-gen Alexa voice remote for just $9.  

If you just want to stay connected, this new Belkin 15-watt MagSafe wireless charger can keep your iPhone 14 (or 12 or 13) ready to go. It has an integrated stand and a 6.6-foot cable. And right now it's 58% off, meaning you can get one for $25. It's also compatible with supported AirPods and Android devices. 

Woot has plenty of other deals worth checking out, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find other great discounts on top tech.  

