Deals

Today Only: Upgrade to an Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for $135 (Save $40) (Update: Expired)

Snag this deal on a customizable controller and immerse yourself in wireless gameplay for up to 40 hours at a time.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
Both the front and back of the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller are displayed against a yellow background.
Microsoft, CNET

Let's face it: Gaming is an expensive hobby. But if you're serious about hours-long gaming sessions, upgrading your accessories can make immersive battles and other objectives more comfortable, and controllers are a big part of that. Right now Woot has new Elite Series 2 wireless controllers marked down to $135 -- that's a $40 savings. And Prime members can order through the Woot app to get an extra 10% off. This offer is only available today, April 1, while supplies last. 

See at Woot

This controller works on next-gen gaming consoles like the current Microsoft flagship, the Xbox Series X, and the all-digital Series S, along with the Xbox One and Windows devices. It has a rubberized grip; swappable paddles and D-pads; and button mapping options using the Xbox Accessories app. It also lets you save up to three custom profiles. And with a battery life of as much as 40 hours, this wireless controller should keep you in business for even ultra-long play. Your purchase also includes the necessary USB-C cable and charging dock.  

Looking for other deals on gaming accessories? Check out our roundup of the best Xbox deals currently available on headsets, hard drives and more. 

