Today Only: Snag This Versatile 14-in-1 Ninja Multicooker for $130 Off

This Ninja Foodi XL is a pressure cooker, air fyer, steamer and much more, and right now it's on sale for just $150.

Max McHone
Max McHone
A black and stainless steel Ninja multicooker against a yellow background.
Ninja

Ninja Foodi XL 14-in-1 multicooker: $150

Save $130

With an 8-quart capacity and 14 different cooking functions, this Ninja multicooker is a versatile addition to any kitchen. And today only, you can pick it up for 46% off.

$150 at Best Buy

A new kitchen gadget can help open up a whole new world of culinary possibilities. And if you're looking to shake up your current rotation of recipes, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. This Ninja Foodi XL is a versatile 14-in-1 multicooker, and today only, you can pick it up on sale for just $150, which is $130 off the usual price. But this deal is only available through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Best Buy

This Ninja multicooker boasts and 8-quart capacity, which makes it great for cooking for a crowd. And with 14 different cooking functions, you can use it for all kinds of recipes. It's up to 40% faster than a traditional oven when it comes to baking and roasting, and can also be used for slow cooking, dehydrating, searing, keeping food warm and much more. It also comes with Ninja's SmartLid, which can be used for pressure cooking and air frying as well. It also comes with a 5-quart cooking basket that rests inside the 8-quart pot so you can cook two different ingredients simultaneously. And both the basket and pot are dishwasher-safe, which helps make cleanup a breeze. 

