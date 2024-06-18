Today Only: Snag This Blink Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for Only $42 at Best Buy

Video doorbells are a great way to stay safe and keep track of your packages. There are many choices for these handy devices, so understandably, making a decision can be tough. That's why a steep discount can help you make the tough calls. Right now, Best Buy is offering the Blink video doorbell for only $42. That's $28 off its regular price of $70. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, which means this offer ends tonight at 9:59 pm PT.

This Blink video doorbell is one of the best cheap doorbell cameras you can buy. This deal is for both the black and white model, so you can choose your preference. It can work with a battery or wired to your current doorbell setup. As for video, it supports Full HD during the day for a clear view of what's going on outside and also provides night video. It also has a 135-degree field of vision, which also gives you a peripheral view of any happenings outside your doors, plus, it conveniently includes two-way audio communication for when you need to chat with a delivery person or unexpected visitor. You can sync this doorbell camera to Amazon Alexa or use it with any Apple or Android phone.

Note that this camera won't include a rechargeable battery, so wired might be the way to go when you install this. Blink also allows you to use a memory card or cloud to save videos. The Sync Module 2 will allow you to easily connect more Blink cameras on the same network in the future. This doorbell camera also records audio so you have accurate replays.

