Today Only: Snag Deals on Factory-Reconditioned Garmin Products

Garmin is a trusted brand in tech for workout and sports enthusiasts, but that level of quality often comes with a premium price to match. If you're looking for deals on Garmin products like smartwatches, dash cams, GPS navigators and other gear, Woot has a number of factory-refurbished options available for less than you'd pay for brand-new items. That means these products have been returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition, making them as close to new as you can get without actually being new. These offers are only available today, April 7, while supplies last.

Exercise enthusiasts looking for more than just a tracker can grab the updated version of one of our favorite smartwatches for 2023, Garmin's Venu 2 Plus. The original Venu 2 won a CNET Editors' Choice Award in 2021 and the Venu 2 Plus won an Editors' Choice Award in 2022. This smartwatch works with both Android and iOS devices, making it a great choice for just about anyone. Plus, it has an AMOLED display, offers activity tracking and gives you insight into other health data. It also has speaker and microphone support (unlike other models) and gets up to eight days of battery life per charge. Originally $450, Woot has on sale for just $300.

Another solid option is the , which is also available for just $300 right now. While it's not the newest model in the Fenix line, it's a decent smartwatch with GPS, fitness and sleep tracking. It has a 1.3-inch display and includes convenient features like Garmin pay for contactless payments and also sports solar-charging capabilities, which can extend the battery life as you're enjoying the outdoors. You can also grab the edition for $30 more.

Dash cams are also a good investment, because they can record your adventures or collect evidence if you ever encounter road hazards or get into an accident while traveling. There are a couple of dash cams available in this sale, starting .

Cyclists can score Garmin's GPS bike computer for just $100, or splurge on the for $280. These devices can track your distance, offer training guidance and record other data that can offer you insights on your performance. And golf enthusiasts can snag savings on a couple of items, too. The GPS laser range finder, which is down to $400 -- a $200 savings on the of a brand-new version. And the golf watch -- which comes preloaded with over 42,000 golf courses worldwide -- is just $110 at Woot. That's a $90 savings over the current price at .

There are a ton of other options available, and each product comes with a warranty, just in case -- so be sure to shop the at Woot and cash in on these deals before they're gone.