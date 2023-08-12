Today Only: Score Up to 60% Off Select Styles at Nike

Everyone needs a solid pair of shoes to stay comfortable as you move through your day or tackle workouts. While quality trainers can be costly, you can find deals out there to make it a little more affordable to upgrade your kicks. You can take an extra 20% off select footwear at Nike right now for some back-to-school savings, with discounts of up to 60% to help you keep more money in your wallet. This offer expires tonight, Aug. 12, so get your order in soon if you're interested.

You can snag a pair of women's Dunk High Premium shoes for $85 -- that's a $55 discount on the original list price. Or snag a pair of Air Max Scorpion Flyknit men's shoes for $160, which knocks a total of $90 off the list price. There are also low-cost options like Nike's Flex Control 4, which are $46, down from the original $70 price. Exclusions do apply, so make sure you shop the entire sale selection and look for options marked with the extra 20% off offer, then use promo code SCHOOL20 at checkout to get the full discount.