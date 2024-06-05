Today Only: Score an Open-Box Amazon Fire TV Soundbar 2.0 for Only $65 at Woot

Great soundbars can be very expensive. If you're looking for a way to upgrade your home's sound system without spending a ton, you might want to check out this limited-time deal. Today only, you can snag an open-box Amazon Fire TV Soundbar 2.0 for only $65 at Woot. That's a $55 discount off the regular price of $120. Just keep in mind this deal lasts until 8:59 p.m. PT today or until the product is sold out.

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar 2.0 is equipped with two speakers that support Dolby Audio and are designed to enhance various kinds of sound, including dialog and bass. You can connect this soundbar to your TV using the included HDMI input. It's also equipped with Bluetooth, so you can connect to other devices, such as phones, tablets or headphones. Note that this soundbar is not compatible with Amazon Alexa or Amazon Smart Home, but it does work with Amazon Fire TVs and other smart TVs.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Open-box items are sold at a discount, because they've been used in showrooms or returned. That means they might show a few signs of gentle wear and tear, and their boxes might not be in perfect condition. However, these items have been checked to ensure that they work as new, and they can be a great way to save big bucks.

If you're looking for the perfect soundbar but want to check out other options, we've compiled a list of the best soundbars, so you can find exactly what you want. We're also keeping track of last-minute Father's Day gifts and best gifts for recent grads.