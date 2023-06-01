Today Only: Save Big on Ego Power Plus Outdoor Tools

Yard maintenance is important, and having the right tools for the job can make keeping up with yardwork a breeze. Right now Woot has a selection of battery-powered outdoor tools from Ego Power Plus available that can help you get your lawn in great shape. And each Ego Power Plus tool in this sale comes with a one-year limited warranty, just in case. These offers expire tonight and many items have already sold out, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later.

To keep your sidewalks, driveway and other areas clear, investing in a string trimmer is a good idea. Woot has marked down Ego's 16-inch cordless 56V string trimmer kit (ST1623T) to $235, saving you $94 on its usual list price. It's simple to use thanks to the autofeed technology and its telescopic shaft. It also has two speed options and can run for up to an hour on a single charge.

If you have a yard with a lot of trees, chainsaws are good to have on hand. They can be useful for trimming branches, cutting firewood or taking care of unruly plants and debris. You can get Ego's 16-inch 56V cordless chainsaw (CS1610) for $175 at Woot. Note, however, that you'll need to get a battery and charger separately if you don't already have a compatible set.

Be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Woot to find the right eco-friendly outdoor tools to help you keep your outdoor spaces looking great this season.