Today Only: Master a New Language With Beelinguapp for Life While It's Just $30

The Beelinguapp features 14 languages and uses innovative methods that will help you master your language of choice.

2 min read
Beelingu app logo tiled on a purple background
Viva Tung, CNET/Beelinguapp

Picking up a new language can involve a lot of studying, but immersing yourself in that language is a great way to become more fluent. There are a lot of different language-learning apps that take different approaches to helping you add a language to your repertoire but is Beelinguapp a unique way to do this. It uses audiobooks to help you understand both the written and spoken word, and you can pick up a lifetime subscription to Beelinguapp for just $30. This discount of 70% is available today only at StackSocial, so act fast.

One of the best ways to learn how to speak a language is by listening to it. That's where Beelinguapp shines since it provides you with audio in foreign languages as well as their text so you can read along, karaoke style. It also has a side-by-side translation of the foreign text in English, so you can get a better sense of what the audio is saying and, therefore, be more likely to pick up words, meanings and turns of phrase.

The app, which is available for iOS and Android, offers 14 languages, including Spanish, French, German and Korean, so you have a wide selection to choose from. As for the texts themselves, they're not the traditional dry reading material that you might get assigned but instead range from newspapers to novels. That way, you can pick whatever motivates you the most to keep on going.

Be sure to grab this offer quickly, though, since it ends today at 9:59 p.m. PT. Note that you will need either a Google or Facebook account to log in to the Beelinguapp service and, if you do end up grabbing this subscription, it might be worth nabbing a tablet deal to go with it for an improved reading experience.

