Today Only: Get You a Year of Microsoft 365 and a $30 Amazon Gift Card for $70

Microsoft Office, which was recently rebranded as Microsoft 365, has a host of productivity apps that are still the standard across many schools and businesses. And with a subscription to Microsoft 365, you'll be able to access the most recent versions of all that software from anywhere, all under one account. Today only, you'll get a free $30 Amazon gift card when you purchase the Microsoft 365 Personal for $70. This offer expires tonight, March 31, so be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later.

This subscription to 365 ditches one-time purchases that leave you with old versions of Microsoft apps. Instead, it includes the latest versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, as well as 1TB of cloud storage, Microsoft Defender and more. Plus, you'll be able to use your subscription on more than one device, which makes it convenient for when you're on the go or you want to move from a desktop to a laptop while you work. In fact, it's compatible with PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones and Android phones. This subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you cancel it, so keep that in mind as you approach the 12-month mark.

Note that this product is only for one user. If you have a family, you may want to look at other subscriptions that allow for more users on one account. However, if you're just shopping for yourself, this is an excellent opportunity to take advantage of big savings or you can consider picking up a Microsoft Office 2021 license for just $40 right now as a one-time fee.