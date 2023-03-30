MLB Opening Day WWDC 2023 Dates Meta Quest Pro Hands-On Amazon Pharmacy Coupons iOS 16.4 Trick for Better Sound Narcan Nasal Spray 7 Foods for Better Sleep VR Is Revolutionizing Therapy
Today Only: Grab a Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Starting at $60

E-readers are lightweight, easy to use and allow you to read anywhere you go without carrying a bulky bag of books. Plus, switching your personal library over to a digital format can clear a lot of clutter from your shelves at home. Today only, you can snag a 2018 Kindle Paperwhite in new condition starting at just $60 for the 8GB version. You can also upgrade to the 32GB model for just $10 more, while supplies last. This offer expires tonight, March 30, so we recommend you placing your order sooner rather than later.

This Kindle Paperwhite has a 6-inch, 300 ppi, glare-free display that's suitable for reading both indoors and outside in direct sunlight. It's also rated IPX8 waterproof, so it's a great option for those who enjoy reading by the pool or at the beach. Plus, this Kindle allows you to adjust font, text size and more so you can read comfortably. And for those with an Audible account, you can switch from reading to listening via Bluetooth over headphones or a speaker. 

As for battery life, this e-reader can last up to six weeks per charge with normal use, giving you plenty of time before you need a boost, even if you're on vacation. Note that this model is an ad-supported version, so advertisements will appear when the device is locked. However, you can opt out later if you want to with a one-time fee through your Amazon account. If you're an avid reader or just want a distraction-free device so you don't end up scrolling through social media when you're trying to relax, this is a great deal. 

