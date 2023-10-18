Today Only: Grab a Pair of Skullcandy Noise Canceling Headphones for $80 (Save $55)

Looking for a basic pair of over-ear headphones that won't break the bank? Budget-conscious buyers can breathe easy -- right now Woot has slashed the price on Skullcandy's Hesh ANC Wireless headphones by 41%, which drops the price from $135 to just $80, making it an excellent time to pull the trigger on getting a pair of headphones with active noise cancellation for under $100. This offer is only available today, Oct. 18, while supplies last.

In addition to having active noise canceling technology, this pair of headphones also delivers up to 22 hours of battery life, fold flat for easy transport or storage and have a microphone for voice calling. Plus, this pair comes with built-in Tile Finding technology so you can easily find them, even when you misplace them. And when you're short on time, just 10 minutes of rapid charging can give you up to 3 hours of additional battery life.

For those who don't necessarily need ANC, you may want to consider Skullcandy's Hesh Evo. They have a similar design overall, and right now B&H is offering in-cart savings that will drop the price to just $70. And while you lose active noise cancellation, you do gain a stronger battery life -- the Hesh Evo can deliver up to 36 hours of playback per charge.