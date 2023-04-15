5 Best VPNs in 2023 Try CNET Daily Deals Texts 7 Natural Insomnia Remedies Best Credit Cards Top Internet Providers Best Solar Companies Taxes 2023 Cheat Sheet EPA's Vehicle Emissions Rules
Deals

Today Only: Get a TP-Link Smart Plug for Just $10 (Save $8)

Snag one of our favorite smart plugs at a deep discount and give your regular outlet a massive upgrade.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini
TP-Link/CNET

There are a ton of smart home devices on the market these days, but that doesn't mean every item in your home shares those "smarts." If you want to be able to control your regular everyday devices from anywhere, you should invest in a smart plug. Right now Best Buy has cut the price of one of our favorite smart plugs, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini, by $8. That brings the cost down to just $10 if you buy today. This offer ends at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on this deal.

See at Best Buy

This smart plug offers a ton of features that just make life more convenient. You can control your smart plug while you're away, create schedules and set timers via the Kasa Smart app, which is available on both Android and iOS. Or pair your smart plug with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant to be able to use voice control. It has a small design so you can use it in your outlet without blocking the other socket. And with this particular plug, you just have to connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network -- you don't have to purchase any extra accessories. If you want to have more control over your non-smart devices, this is a solid deal. 

