Today Only: Get a TP-Link Smart Plug for Just $10 (Save $8)

There are a ton of smart home devices on the market these days, but that doesn't mean every item in your home shares those "smarts." If you want to be able to control your regular everyday devices from anywhere, you should invest in a smart plug. Right now Best Buy has cut the price of one of our favorite smart plugs, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini, by $8. That brings the cost down to just $10 if you buy today. This offer ends at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on this deal.

This smart plug offers a ton of features that just make life more convenient. You can control your smart plug while you're away, create schedules and set timers via the Kasa Smart app, which is available on both Android and iOS. Or pair your smart plug with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant to be able to use voice control. It has a small design so you can use it in your outlet without blocking the other socket. And with this particular plug, you just have to connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network -- you don't have to purchase any extra accessories. If you want to have more control over your non-smart devices, this is a solid deal.

