Today Only: Get a Free Stainless Peel When You Grab the New Pi Prime Pizza Oven from Solo Stove

You can make hand-crafted pizza at home with this portable propane-powered pizza oven -- and you'll get a stainless steel pizza peel valued at $40 thrown in for free.

The Pi Prime Pizza Oven from Solo Stove is displayed against a yellow background.
It's never a bad time for pizza -- and with so many ingredients cheaply available, being able to customize your own at home can be a big win for the whole family. That's why investing in a pizza oven is becoming a popular option right now. Solo Stove just released a new Pi Prime pizza oven and, to celebrate, the company is offering a bonus with your purchase. When you buy one right now, you'll get a stainless peel -- valued at $40 -- thrown in absolutely free. This offer expires tonight, Aug. 29, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to ensure you don't miss out on this deal.

This propane-powered pizza oven weighs just over 30 pounds, has a temperature control to adjust your flame and heat levels and can make pizzas up to 13 inches in size. It can be used in your own backyard or taken with you to campsites, tailgate parties and other events. The Pi Prime pizza oven takes just 15 minutes to preheat, then can cook pizzas in as little as 90 seconds on the included Cordierite pizza stone. Plus, your purchase also comes with a shelter for your Pi Prime, as well as the free stainless peel for getting your pizzas in and out of the oven safely, for just $350. 

Or, upgrade to the Pi Prime starter bundle and get extras like a silicone mat, an infrared thermometer, a pizza cutter and much more -- along with the free stainless peel -- for just $470. Both options are shipped for free and come with a lifetime warranty, but keep in mind that you will need to buy your own tank of propane -- though a standard 20-pound LPG tank should last up to 20 hours on the "high" Pi Prime temperature setting.  

