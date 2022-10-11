Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
Today Is a Great Day to Start Playing Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering feels like a scary game to start, but it doesn't have to be.

James Bricknell headshot
James Bricknell
Magic: The Gathering cards and box on a red background
Wizards of the Coast

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Magic: The Gathering, or MtG as it is known, can often feel like a daunting game to start. There are a lot of rules, a lot of different ways to play and an enormous number of cards. It can sometimes feel that investing the money to play may not be worth it if the game is hard to get into. Where to even start?

One of the most popular game variants, Commander, offers a way to play with more than the standard two players. It comes complete in a box with a prebuilt deck that is perfectly balanced. This gives you an opportunity to learn the game with a deck that isn't under- or overpowered.

Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Deck
$21 at Amazon

Right now, Wizards of the Coast is offering some of its latest Commander decks at reduced prices for Amazon Prime Day, some as low as $18. That's a big saving and makes deciding whether you should start playing much easier. For the cost of a round of coffees, you can start playing a fantastic game that may, or may not become your next obsession. 

