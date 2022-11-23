Toast, Bake and Air Fry in These Breville Smart Ovens, Now 20% Off for Black Friday

If there's one kitchen appliance that I can't live without, it's my Breville Smart Oven. I rarely turn on my full-sized range because this countertop oven (don't call it a toaster oven) can handle any meal my fiance and I throw at it.

Roasting a pork loin? Yep. Cooking a medium pizza? Definitely. Baking a dozen break and bake cookies? You betcha. It has a convection fan to get crispy brown skin on chicken or the perfect roasted vegetables. In the summertime, it's a godsend for baking and roasting without heating up my entire kitchen. For Black Friday, you can snag a Breville Smart Oven for 20% off.

Let's break down the different models on sale:

This is the model I've used daily for almost four years. It's a true workhorse, that does everything from toasting my morning bagel to roasting meat for dinner. While the price might seem steep when you can pick up a toaster oven for $25, this machine is worth every penny. From the first use, it's obvious that this is a premium oven with its stainless steel finish, sturdy baking rack and powerful broiler. Magnets in the door automatically eject the baking rack, making it easier to grab your food without having to reach into the oven. I can't recommend it enough. The MSRP for this oven is $350, but the street price is typically $279.

The latest model of the Smart Oven is one of CNET's picks for the best air-frying toaster ovens for bigger and has more features. It has a one-foot interior capacity, giving you enough room to bake 12 muffins or roast a turkey up to 14 pounds. It also adds an air fryer basket and a "super" convection setting so you can get that fresh from the fryer texture on chicken, veggies and more. You can also use the super setting for dehydrating food. All in all, it has 13 cooking settings, including bread-proofing and slow cooking. The MSRP on this oven is $500, but the street price is usually $400.