Tiny Arcade Miniature Arcade Cabinet for $45 + $6 s&h

ThinkGeek offers the Tiny Arcade Miniature Arcade Cabinet for $44.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. This palm-sized machine requires a flat head screwdriver and tape to assemble and features a full-color OLED screen, analog joystick, two push buttons, built-in speaker, stickers, a USB port, and three open-source games.
