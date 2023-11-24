X
This Is the Only Black Friday Vacuum Deal You Need to See This Black Friday

If you're looking for excellent value in a stick vac, the Tineco Pure One S11 is a solid choice -- especially at this Black Friday price.

Adam Oram
tineco-pure-one-s11
Tineco/CNET

Even if you love a tidy home, vacuuming is still a bit of a hassle for everyone, so why make it harder than it has to be? Cordless vacuums are much lighter and more convenient than traditional vacuum cleaners, and you can pick up our overall favorite model of 2023 at a serious discount for Black Friday

Amazon has slashed the price of the Tineco Pure One S11 to just $210. Better yet, a 5% on-page coupon takes a further 5%, dropping the final price down to just $199 -- a new all-time low for the product that beats its October Prime Day price by $29. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Amazon

This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier elite vacuums in our tests, so being able to snag one for under $200 is a serious bargain. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris and automatically adjusts the suction power to help extend the battery life. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and it has an LED display so you can monitor the battery levels in real time. Plus, it's collapsable, so it can also be used as a handheld vacuum for serious versatility.

This Tineco deal is a pretty great value, but you can also check out our full roundup of all the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains. And if you've still got money left over in your budget, check out the rest of Amazon's Black Friday deals

