Time Is Running Out to Nab a Lifetime Subscription to Curiosity Stream for 55% Off

With so many streaming channels out there for you to subscribe to, you have options that will suit any taste, from sitcoms to sports, and anything in between. But if you're documentary buff looking for a service that can help you learn or have an impact on the way you see the world, Curiosity Stream may be the perfect fit for you.

Curiosity Steam was made by the same team of people who founded Discovery, and with this service, you'll get access to thousands of documentaries and original series, ad-free. Nabbing a lifetime subscription to a Curiosity Stream standard plan will run you about $400, but you can grab a lifetime subscription for just $180 with this StackSocial deal. That's a 55% discount. Just be aware that the deal ends on March 4, so be sure to sign up soon if you're interested.

From history to deep space to the wilds of nature, this streaming service gives you instant access to award-winning, educational digital content. Launched by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, Curiosity Stream delivers documentaries that cover a wide range of topics. Learn about deep space from Stephen Hawking, experience an excavation at Pompeii and travel the world experiencing new places -- from remote jungles to European cities -- all without leaving home.

The Curiosity Stream standard plan includes streaming and downloadable content so you can watch offline. It's easy to search, bookmark or resume viewing, and is compatible with both mobile and desktop devices and smart TVs, though you'll want to double-check the system requirements before you purchase. For example, requirements include Android and Android TV 5.0 and up; iOS 11 and up; Apple TV 3rd gen and earlier via AirPlay; and Xbox One, among others. There are regular content updates, too, so we're betting it would take you more than a lifetime to watch it all. Just be sure to redeem the offer code within 30 days of purchase.

If Curiosity Stream isn't for you, be sure to hit up our list of the best streaming service deals for the latest offers on Disney Plus, Peacock, Paramount Plus and more.