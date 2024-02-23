TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumblers Are Up to 20% Off While Supplies Last

You don't need to spend your days glued to the internet to know that Stanley tumblers are, for now at least, the hottest ticket in town. They've become the latest viral TikTok product after it was found that one supposedly survived unscathed when the car it was in caught fire. And while the rush for everyone to own one of these tumblers has left them hard to come by, Woot has not only managed to get its hand on some but it's even selling them at a discount, too.

The discounts on offer mean that you can now save up to 20% off your new meme cup, but you'll need to be quick about it. While there are multiple options and colors available, stocks are already starting to run dry. Woot says the deal ends on in a few days, but in reality, these tumblers are likely to have sold out long before then.

Right now there are two different models available for you to peruse, starting with the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler LE. It's a 40-ounce affair and yours today for just $40 -- a 20% saving. Be sure to pick the color you like best before ordering, too.

Another option is the standard non-LE version of the same tumbler and that'll set you back $37, an 18% saving. Again, multiple colors are available and no matter which of these mugs you pick you'll get a dishwasher-safe product that is constructed from 90% recycled, BPA-free stainless steel. All of the tumblers feature a special lid that is designed with a rotating cover with three different drinking positions.

The Stanley mugs have undoubtedly cemented their place on our list of the best gifts for teens right now, so why not bag one today and save some money in the process?