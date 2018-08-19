Tianqu WiFi Camera RC Quadcopter Drone for $54 + free s&h from China

GearBest offers the Tianqu WiFi Camera RC Quadcopter Drone for
$55.99 $53.99 with free shipping. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. It features a 720p camera and a rechargeable battery with up to 18 minutes of flight time per charge. Deal ends August 20.
Note: This item ships from China and requires two to four weeks for delivery.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!