Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Wheel for PS4 / PC for $299 + free shipping

B&H Photo Video offers the Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Integral Racing Wheel Alcantara Edition for PlayStation 4 and Windows for $298.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $171. This Ferrari 599XX Evo replica features a 1080° turning radius, adjustable metal pedals, two paddle shifters, six actions buttons, a 3-position rotary switch, and a D-pad.



Also available is the Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel Leather Edition for Xbox One or Windows for $298.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $51. It features a 900° turning radius; otherwise, specs are as above. Both deals end November 26.