Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Wheel for PS4 / PC for $299 + free shipping

B&H Photo Video offers the Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Integral Racing Wheel Alcantara Edition for PlayStation 4 and Windows for $298.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $171. This Ferrari 599XX Evo replica features a 1080° turning radius, adjustable metal pedals, two paddle shifters, six actions buttons, a 3-position rotary switch, and a D-pad.
Also available is the Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel Leather Edition for Xbox One or Windows for $298.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $51. It features a 900° turning radius; otherwise, specs are as above. Both deals end November 26.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!