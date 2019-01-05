  • CNET
  • Deals
  • ThrustMaster T150 Wheel for PS4 / PS3 for $75 + free shipping

ThrustMaster T150 Wheel for PS4 / PS3 for $75 + free shipping

Published: 5 hours ago / Buy Now
$75 Buy Now

Newegg offers the Thrustmaster T150 Wheel & Pedal Set for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 for $149.99. Coupon code "EMCTUTA38" cuts that to $74.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $75 and the best price we've seen. It features force feedback, large pedal set, and sliding switch for PS4/PS3 compatibility.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!