Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick for PS4 and PC for $40 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas 4 Flight Stick for PlayStation 4 and Windows for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a current low by $20.) It features five axes, 12 action buttons, rapid fire trigger, and one multidirectional hat switch.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!