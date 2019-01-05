  • CNET
  Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 Wheel Add-On for $85 + free shipping

Newegg offers the Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 Wheel Add-On for $169.99. Coupon code "EMCTUTA38" drops it to $84.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $58, although most stores charge at least $169. It features two up/down speed shifters, rubber grips, and detachable racing wheel.

