Thruster Pogo Stick for $15 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Thruster Pogo Stick in Blue or Red for $15. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention and $17 under the best price we could find for a similar pogo stick elsewhere. It features steel construction, soft grips, and skid-resistant foot pads.
