Thomas & Friends Fiery Rescue Train Set for $25 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends TrackMaster Fiery Rescue Train Set for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 off and matches Toys"R"Us' advertised Black Friday price. This set includes a motorized Real Steam Thomas, fire extinguisher water dropper, TNT cargo crate, full track layout, Dynamite Factory, sloping bridge, and plastic flames.
