Thomas & Friends Christmas Wonderland Set for $25 + $10 s&h

Fisher-Price offers the Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Thomas' Christmas Wonderland Set for $29.99. Coupon code "EXTRA15" cuts the price to $25.49. With $9.95 for shipping, that's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. It includes Thomas, a cargo car with light-up cargo, 10 track pieces, wooden lamppost, reindeer-crossing sign, North Pole junction sign, signal house, Sir Topham Hatt, an 18.7" storage tree, and a storybook. It requires two button-cell batteries, included.
