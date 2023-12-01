This Xbox Series X Deal Blows Black Friday Offers Out of the Water

Update: It looks like the bundle deals are selling fast, and both bundles are showing different stock levels or prices based on location, so be sure to double-check both the Forza and the Diablo IV bundles. You can still nab the Xbox Series X console alone for the discounted $349 price, though. It likely won't last for too much longer.

If you missed grabbing an Xbox Series X during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don't worry: There's an even better deal right now. Walmart has dropped the price of this popular gaming console so steeply that we had to double-check, but it's true: You can get the Xbox Series X with Diablo IV for just $349 rather than the usual $559. That's a huge $210 discount that makes it the same price as the less-powerful 1TB Xbox Series S, so it's absolutely worth scooping up right now.

You can also get the same bundle with Forza 5, although availability seems a bit more location-specific and you'll need to check to see whether it's available in your area, but it's also a great option if you prefer Forza over Diablo IV. The Xbox Series X console alone is also discounted to $349 at both Walmart and Amazon, though the bundles represent a better deal.

If you aren't familiar with the Xbox Series X, it's Microsoft's most powerful gaming console, with the ability to hit 4K resolution at high refresh rates. That's compared with the Xbox Series S, typically a more budget-friendly offering that maxes out at 1080p. The Series X can also take game discs unlike the Series S, which is digital only.

If you don't have a powerful gaming PC or prefer the console experience, the Series X is ideal, especially since you can use it to access Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and all the games on it. That means you can try games on a whim without shelling out as much as $70 per title, and with the 1TB of internal storage, you shouldn't run into many space issues.

If you'd like to pick up a couple more accessories, like a controller or extra storage, check out our roundup of great Xbox deals. And if you're on the hunt for some more games to grab, we've collected some of our favorite video game deals.