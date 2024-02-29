X
This Wine Deal from Firstleaf Gets You 6 Bottles for $30 - No Strings Attached

Time to stock the rack with a half-case of wine for just $5 per bottle.

Hello, gorgeous. 

Wine is good. Paying a lot for wine is less good, but a deal from Firstleaf wine delivery service will put six bottles of red white or a mix of both in your rack for just $30 when you sign up and use code SPRINGSIP$. (Yes, that's a dollar sign in place of the last "S"). The introductory price for this popular wine online wine club is now through March 7. There is no commitment, so you're free to cancel your subscription after the budget bundle arrives.

This weeklong promotion from the Sonoma, CA-based winery and subscription service is good for six full bottles, plus free shipping. Some quick math tells us that's less than five dollars a bottle and we're not talking Franzia here no offense we've tested Firstleaf on several occasions and the wine is more than drinkable first leaf sends some more obscure wines but all of them passed our taste test

To be clear, this deal is intended to hook you and keep you as a subscriber. After the promotional offer ends Firstlead kicks up to cost $90 for $6 bottles. That's still just $15 per bottle to try a selection of new and interesting wines all year. There is no pressure to commit and you can pause or cancel your subscription if it's not for you.

