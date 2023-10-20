This Versatile Meross 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug Is Currently Down to Just $26 (Save $11)

Smart home devices continue to grow in popularity thanks to how convenient they tend to make everyday tasks. If you're considering adding some smarts to your dwelling, however, don't overlook smart plugs. They're a solid upgrade to any outlet that can simplify your routine -- and they're relatively cheap, especially when you find a good deal.

This versatile three-outlet outdoor smart plug from Meross typically lists for $37, but right now you can snag one for your home for just $26 at Amazon. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full savings. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This smart plug is built for the outdoors and has IP44 weatherproof housing to help prevent rain from damaging this device. It also has voice control capabilities, working with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home and Smart Things. Plus you can control your device remotely via the app for added flexibility and convenience.

Not only are each of the three outlets controlled independently, but you can also set schedules and timers so that your sockets turn on and off automatically, or even set them to switch on and off at sunset and sunrise, which makes it a great option for string lights or other decor -- especially with the holidays coming up.