This Versatile HP Spectre 2-in-1 Is $600 Off for Today Only at Best Buy

These days, most people don't need both a tablet and a laptop. Especially when there are tons of versatile two-in-ones out there that offer the best of both worlds. And right now, you can snag one of our favorite models of 2023 at a serious discount. Today only, Best Buy is offering $600 off this powerful 16-inch HP Spectre x360, which drops the price down to $1,050. Plus, this deal includes the HP Tilt Pen 2.0 stylus (a $77 value) for free. This offer expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

We named the HP Spectre x360 the best two-in-one for creatives thanks to its stunning display and powerful hardware, which makes it great for graphical tasks like editing photos and sketching. It's equipped with a stunning 16-inch, 3,072x1,920-pixel touchscreen that uses low blue light panels to help protect your eyes without sacrificing color accuracy.

Internally, it offers a 512GB solid-state drive, 16GB of RAM and a new 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with built-in Iris Xe grahics, plus Wi-Fi 6E support, for lightning-fast performance and load times, if you have a compatible router. It's also packed full of other helpful features, like a 5-megapixel webcam, a built-in fingerprint scanner and a durable Gorilla Glass screen. It's just a bit on the heavy side at 4.7 pounds, but at just 0.7 inches thick, it's still easy to slip in your bag and backpack and take with you on the go.

And if you're in the market for a different model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best laptop deals for even more bargains.