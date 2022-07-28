This Versatile Dual-Basket Insignia Air Fryer is Just $60 Today (Save $120)

If you're seeking an easier, healthier cooking method, air fryers are the answer. With little to no oil and a lot less mess than traditional frying, you can make those crisp, delicious fried favorites right at home. Plus, this versatile, dual basket fryer allows you to multitask, preparing two different foods in two distinct ways at the same time, cutting down on the time it takes you to fix a meal. And if you want to use the 8-quart capacity for a single item, just sync your cook settings across both baskets. And right now at Best Buy, you can snag this versatile Insignia 8-quart air fryer for just $60, a whopping $120 off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and for a price this good, we wouldn't be too surprised if it sold out before then.

With 1,700 watts of power, this dual basket air fryer heats up fast and provides even cooking throughout, with temperatures ranging from 180 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It also features an easy-to-use digital touchscreen with seven preset cooking options including bread, pizza, fries, steak, bacon, fish, chicken and pastries, allowing this one machine to handle most of your cooking needs. It even has an automatic shut-off timer, stopping when your food is done so you never burn or overcook a meal again. Plus, the basket and pan can be thrown right into the dishwasher, making clean up a breeze. Take advantage of this great deal before it's gone so you can simplify meal prep and can get back to the things you love.

This story was originally published earlier and has been updated to reflect the new availability dates of this deal.