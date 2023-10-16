This Versatile 8-in-1 Instant Pot Air Fryer Is $90 Off at Amazon

There's a good reason that more and more people are adding an air fryer to their kitchen arsenal. Not only are they faster and healthier than traditional frying methods, but they're a lot less messy as well. Plus, many models offer serious versatility with multiple built-in cooking functions -- like this 8-quart Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL. And right now, you can snag it for just $150 at Amazon, which saves you $90 compared to the usual price. Though there's no clear-cut expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL comes equipped with dual frying baskets that operate independently, so you can whip up two different snacks or meals at the same time. Plus, it has a synchronized cooking feature that ensures both baskets finish at the same time. And with a large 8-quart capacity, it's great for cooking for a crowd. It's also extremely versatile with eight different cooking functions, including roast, bake, reheat and more, along with custom cooking programs for hassle-free wings, veggies and other snacking options. And with dishwasher-safe baskets and trays, cleanup is a breeze as well.

At nearly $100 off, this Instant Pot air fryer is a pretty solid value, but you can also check out our full roundup of all the best air fryer deals for even more bargains.