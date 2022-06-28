This User-Friendly Lenovo Smart Clock is $30 Off Today Only at Best Buy

A smart display can be a helpful device to have around the house, but not everyone wants or needs some of the more niche features that pricier models provide. This keeps it simple and focuses on the more basic functions that you'll actually use, and right now you can pick it up at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering $30 off this smart clock, dropping the price down to just $40. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT, 12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

This second-gen Lenovo smart clock is a helpful companion for just about any room in your house. With a smaller 4-inch LCD display, it's small enough that it won't crowd your nightstand or kitchen countertop, and with a built-in microphone and Google Assistant, it can add some serious convenience to your day-to-day life. You can ask it to set alarms, check the weather, schedule appointments and more, as well as stream your favorite music and podcasts completely hands free. It can also be used to control other smart devices, and is compatible with devices from Arlo, Hue, Nest and Wink, though not Amazon Alexa. There's no built-in camera, so no video chatting, which may help you breathe easier if you're concerned about privacy. If you're after a basic smart display that gives you exactly what you need and not much more, this is one of the best values you'll find out there at the moment.