X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

This Useful Blink Outdoor Security Camera With Floodlight Is Currently $30 Off

This security camera is an excellent choice if you tend to get home late, but the one-day deal won't stick around for long.

Jason Coles Writer
Jason is a freelance writer and editor across a plethora of fields and websites, and when not finding and writing up deals, can often be found trying to tire out his children so they'll actually sleep.
See full bio
Jason Coles
blink-deal.png
CNET/Blink

A good home security camera can be an excellent addition to any house. Not only does it give you a bit of peace of mind, but you can make sure whoever's approaching your door is someone you actually want to answer the door to. Even better are the home security cameras with lights, because they pull double duty. If you want a great option and a great price, then check out this Blink Outdoor Security Camera equipped with a floodlight, which is currently $30 off at Best Buy. That drops the price to just $60. But be quick, this deal expires tonight.

See at Best Buy

This home security camera is actually on sale in both black and white, which is great if you want to match it to your home. It's hard-wired, so you'll need to consider that when setting it up, but offers up 1080p video resolution for clear images no matter the weather or time of day, and has both cloud and local storage options as well. 

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Along with the stats above, it offers two-way audio and real-time alerts and even works with Alexa as well. These are all good features that allow it to play in an important role as a single-unit take on the best home security systems, and with this discount, it's definitely a good time to pick it up. 

For more ways to upgrade your home for less, check out our roundup of smart home deals happening now.

Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great Gifts

+18 More
See all photos