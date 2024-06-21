This Useful Blink Outdoor Security Camera With Floodlight Is Currently $30 Off

A good home security camera can be an excellent addition to any house. Not only does it give you a bit of peace of mind, but you can make sure whoever's approaching your door is someone you actually want to answer the door to. Even better are the home security cameras with lights, because they pull double duty. If you want a great option and a great price, then check out this Blink Outdoor Security Camera equipped with a floodlight, which is currently $30 off at Best Buy. That drops the price to just $60. But be quick, this deal expires tonight.

This home security camera is actually on sale in both black and white, which is great if you want to match it to your home. It's hard-wired, so you'll need to consider that when setting it up, but offers up 1080p video resolution for clear images no matter the weather or time of day, and has both cloud and local storage options as well.

Along with the stats above, it offers two-way audio and real-time alerts and even works with Alexa as well. These are all good features that allow it to play in an important role as a single-unit take on the best home security systems, and with this discount, it's definitely a good time to pick it up.

