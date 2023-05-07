This Upgraded M1 MacBook Pro Is Almost $1,000 Off Today at Woot

Since the release of the M2 MacBook Pro, the M1 model is no longer the most advanced MacBook on the market. But these previous-gen models still have a ton to offer, and if you need a laptop with serious power, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $999 off a 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro that's packed full of serious hardware, which drops the price down to $2,500. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This upgraded Apple laptop features specs that you would typically expect to find on an advanced desktop, and can handle just about anything you might throw at it. It boasts 1TB of SSD storage, 32GB of RAM and a powerful M1 Max processor for ultra-fast performance. The screen is a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and it's coupled with a 32-core integrated GPU for seriously impressive graphics. It's also extremely versatile thanks to the multiple USB-C ports, built-in SD card reader, HDMI port and 3.5mm headphone jack. Other features include an HD webcam and a touch ID sensor so you can log in instantly with a fingerprint scan.

And if this upgraded model is a little much for your needs and budget, you can check out our full roundup of all the best MacBook deals for even more bargains.